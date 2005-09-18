I am currently downloading MSFS. It says that i need the English(United States) language pack installed on my PC for atc use.

Does this language pack need to be set as the PC's default or merely just installed alongside my existing default English(UK) pack?

I am late to the party as I only recieved my new PC yesterday. Unfortunately it has a fault on it and it looks like it will need sending back to the company that built it to sort out. (Only two of the 3 hdd's ordered showing in file manager) I am currently waiting to hear from them. . Why is it these issues always happen to me?

I hope you are all enjoying the new sim.

Cheers
Stinger

