Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Which settings to look at to reduce stutter?

  1. Today, 05:36 AM #1
    dnpaul
    dnpaul is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Posts
    400

    Default Which settings to look at to reduce stutter?

    I have the sim set up and working with my CH yoke and pedals. So far all I'm trying to do is fly the Cessna 152 around my hometown environment, checking out the scenery and trying to find a combination of settings that give smooth performance. I have Vsync on and frames locked at 30. Most of my other settings are pretty low.

    I am getting pretty decent performance, but notice some minor stuttering when I bank into turns. Even mild stuttering is an immersion buster.

    My system is an I5 6600K OC'd to 4.2 Ghz, a Geforce 1070 with 8Gb vram, 32 Gb ram, and Windows 10-64 and MSFS on an M.2 SSD. My internet speed is weak (DSL @ 6MBPS). This is a fresh install of Windows on a brand new drive. All my drivers are up to date, including the latest Nvidia driver for my GPU. I am running at 1080 resolution, full-screen mode.

    Anyone have any idea which sliders/settings to mess with to try to eliminate stutter? It isn't terrible, but I really want to get things smooth. Willing to turn stuff down/off to get that.

    Thanks!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:01 AM #2
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    South Coast Uk
    Posts
    952

    Default

    I assume that you have a V-sync monitor?

    If not, turn it off.

    If thats not the problem i would personally start with the traffic settings.

    This sim seems dependant on a high end graphics card so I would imagine that that is where your bottleneck might be.

    Good luck
    Stinger

    Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. How to reduce stutter on my system
    By dnpaul in forum Prepar3D
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 02-28-2018, 07:58 AM
  2. Scenery texture stutter and look wavy
    By 1redbarron in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-28-2013, 07:09 AM
  3. Which sliders to reduce with least effect on quality but improve FPS with payware
    By mrdfw in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 02-12-2009, 10:32 AM
  4. Which setting (FS9 or Graphics card) to reduce "jaggies"? (screenshot)
    By prowler in forum FS2004
    Replies: 22
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:10 AM
  5. FSUIPC 3.08 released with possible stutter control settings
    By golfcart22 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 09-21-2003, 12:24 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules