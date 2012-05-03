There have been a number of issues reported with the sim but overall I have to say I am really happy with it....... took a flight today up to 6000 feet and was between cloud layers and watching the sun poke through the upper cloud and shine on the cloud beneath.
I also had AI maxed out and enjoyed seeing the lights of the different AI during the flights I took.
With FS2020 what I did was set the mode to offline mode so I had the default scenery ...... but set clouds to epic.
I did a couple of flights increasing the quality of the graphics as I went so they looked good on my laptop.
Then I got my copilot to take off from Sydney on a short flight and enjoyed the flight as a passenger. One thing I learned was I need to be the one to land the aircraft as the copilot performed a really bad landing and almost put us through the runway.
Problems I encountered were no sound in the flight sim using Bluetooth headphones and the problem with brakes and rolling down the runway to takeoff..... but got those resolved.
This is a far different flightsim to fsx and P3d and the bugs will be fixed. What people need to do is to start small and work through things one at a time.
I am now at the stage where I am ready to start development work on the sim. However, even though I have set developer status on I have not been able to download the SDK from the developer menu yet. I click on the option to download the SDK but nothing happens.
