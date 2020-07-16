Thread: Live Pause

Results 1 to 1 of 1

    I quite like the Live Pause feature - in other games where other players are live its a pain to not be able to pop away from the keyboard for a while without dire results. However, one thing that folk need to know about this feature is; it ONLY pauses your position. Fuel consumption continues. Popped away from a flight to have breakfast and came back to unpause and found myself plummeting to earfth with nothing in the tank. Teach me to check the dip stick before taking off!
