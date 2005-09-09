...comes this swank little guy. Per the Event Viewer-- Administrative Events came this, which I copied and pasted below:
------
Log Name: Application
Source: Microsoft-Windows-User Profiles Service
Date: Wed, Aug 19 2020 7:42:01 PM
Event ID: 1534
Task Category: None
Level: Warning
Keywords:
User: SYSTEM
Computer: DESKTOP-LBMKEEK
Description:
Profile notification of event Load for component {B31118B2-1F49-48E5-B6F5-BC21CAEC56FB} failed, error code is See Tracelogging for error details.
Event Xml:
<Event xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/win/2004/08/events/event">
<System>
<Provider Name="Microsoft-Windows-User Profiles Service" Guid="{89b1e9f0-5aff-44a6-9b44-0a07a7ce5845}" />
<EventID>1534</EventID>
<Version>0</Version>
<Level>3</Level>
<Task>0</Task>
<Opcode>0</Opcode>
<Keywords>0x8000000000000000</Keywords>
<TimeCreated SystemTime="2020-08-20T02:42:01.858551900Z" />
<EventRecordID>14339</EventRecordID>
<Correlation />
<Execution ProcessID="1680" ThreadID="4744" />
<Channel>Application</Channel>
<Computer>DESKTOP-LBMKEEK</Computer>
<Security UserID="S-1-5-18" />
</System>
<EventData Name="EVENT_PROFILE_NOTIFICATION_FAIL">
<Data Name="Event">Load</Data>
<Data Name="Component">{B31118B2-1F49-48E5-B6F5-BC21CAEC56FB}</Data>
<Data Name="Error">See Tracelogging for error details</Data>
</EventData>
</Event>
-------
Unfortunately, I don't know what any of it means. I'm oh so familar with the Automation Core error... from my old Windows 7 days, but this is a new one on me, and it doesn't even seem to describe the source file from which the CTD came from.
By looking at this, does anyone have any ideas as to what might be causing this?
----
My rig:
-- HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop 690-00-001SXT
-- OS: Windows 10 Home Edition, 64-bit (version #1909) (Build # 18363.900.. (last I looked, this could be wrong now)).
-- Motherboard: Intel-Lincs H370 2 x DDR4 DIMM
-- CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 @3.2 GHz 6-core 65w
-- RAM: 12GB, (1 x 8GB + 1 x 4GB) DDR 4 2666 NECC
-- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
* Engine Clock-- 1506 MHz (base) / 1708 MHz (Boost)
* Memory Clock-- 4004 MHz (8Gbps)
-- DirectX: DX 12
-- PCle: PClex16 Gen 3
-- HDD: 2TB SATA 3.5 7200 RPM
-- PSU: ESTR Sirius-Gfx SFF (Gold) Full Range 115v/230v; 310w, 90% efficiency
------
As much as I always wanted to get permanently away from FS9, things like this always steered me away from FSX. All I've ever enjoyed is maybe 30 to 45 minutes of trouble-free flying... tops.
If I once in awhile want an easier diversion from the new FS2020.. just to give me and my CPU/GPU a rest... it looks like I'm not going to be able to run this anytime soon.
Thank you in advance for your time.
