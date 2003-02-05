Thread: Never look back

Never look back
Even if i had to fly just the Cessna 152 forever, no other plane available, I still would keep MSFS2020 and never go back to the other sims.
And we know there is much more to come, we are in day 2
MS will release patches without you even noticing, since the sim is updated every time you start
I am concentrating in learning the new features, testing...and always checking the forums to read tips or findings, unfortunaltely the majority are complaints. If the sim is not approved by you, so far, you can go back to fsx/p3d/xplane and be active in their forums, I uninstalled them And have no regrets
