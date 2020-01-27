First MSFS2020 shots
After a few crashes(which I did expect), I got MSFS up and running with some tweaking and took it for a spin around my local area, experimenting with environment and such. It runs dare I say, smoother than P3DV4 in my system; the terrain visuals are stunning, suffice to say I am very impressed with that part. Flight models however seem almost exactly the same as the whole previous franchise so...
Windows 10 Home 64-bit, Intel Core i7 7700HQ @ 2.80GHz, 16.0 GB RAM, 4095MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050, 128 GB Samsung SSD, 1TB Seagate HD, Prepar3D V4
