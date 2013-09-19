Hi Everyone,

I have a new CH Products Flight Yoke, but it is the older model. I've had the same flight yoke in the past and it has worked fine, but it has been years since I've configured or used it.

I map the controls in MSFS' Options -> Controller section but when I fly the controls respond terribly. I have to turn the yoke to extremes to get it to respond and then it responds dramatically. I cannot input subtle movements. I imagine the problem isn't the yoke or MSFS, but my lack of knowledge on how to set it up correctly.

I'm not sure if I should be using Mapped or Direct mode. So far it doesn't make a difference which one I choose. MSFS mapping seems pretty straight forward, but again the flight controls do not respond properly.

Does anyone have any suggestions on how I can get this to work properly? Do I need to create a .map file? Is there a place to download a preconfigured .map file for MSFS? How do I get MSFS to recognize the mapping? Is Direct Mode better? Yea, I'm pretty lost right now. Any help would be appreciated.

Thank you in advance for any assistance.