PAN PAN PAN
Greetings!

Here is my issue: When I open MFS2020, I get thru the opening screens, then to the "press any key" screen. (Awesome shot of SFO, BTW!) Press "any" key, get the settings screen, it begins to download, then after 5 min or so, up pops the "blue screen of FRUSTRATION!" with the following message: NO_MORE_IRP_STACK_LOCATIONS. (I have also gotten "SYSTEM_THREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED)

What the heck does this mean???

I have updated WIN10 to May2020, Shut off Firewall, Selected Show Hidden Files, Deleted folder from local APP.

Any help would be appreciated! Thanks in advance!

Harebear