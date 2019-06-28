I am a retired Corporate Pilot and Flying Instructor.
I have owned every FS and P3D program that has been published.
So like most enthusiasts, pre-purchased FS2020 anticipating that it would be the ultimate sim package.
Unfortunately, there are a couple of things (due to my inexperience, no doubt) I am unable to make work....
1 Where is the manual
2 Where is the Menu/Options bar, usually along the top of screen
3 How do I change aircraft without starting over
4 How do I switch to 2d cockpit
5 How can I get it to talk to (interface with) my Thrustmaster or CH products controller
6 How do I re-position an aircraft on a map and set altitude, heading and speed
7 How do I find a helicopter that works with this program
8 How can I speed up the loading time
9 How do I set up another screen for forward view
10 How do I re-play a scenario (eg ILS)
11 How do I refuel
12 How do I set failures or realism
13 Where is the Instrument panel dropdown
14 Where is the help menu
15 Where is the list of shortcut keys
Other than the above tiny issues, I am delighted with the garbage - I mean - product.