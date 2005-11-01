Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Just way too many questions to ask and things I can't make work right

  1. Today, 03:58 PM #1
    b3burner's Avatar
    b3burner
    b3burner is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    Oakdale, California; USA (near O27)
    Posts
    818

    Default Just way too many questions to ask and things I can't make work right

    Wow... I'm usually pretty cool headed about stuff I do for fun... but this has me pretty prayed up (and I'm not even that religious).

    Maybe you can answer a few questions for me:

    1. How do you release the d*mn f*c#ing parking brake!!!?
    It says F11 on my joystick. So I keep hitting button #11 and it doesn't do s*it. I'm revving up my engines until they overheat, as I sit on the runway. I can't tell you how badly I want to mash my entire fist into my poor joystick right now.

    2. How do you rotate external camera view on the joystick without it snapping to view?

    3. How do you even set the & work all the camera settings? Sometimes it says external sometimes it says chase. They use so many convoluted terms I don't even know what I'm setting.

    4. Does this thing have a downloadable .pdf manual. I'm not much into reading, but I'll gladly read that if it will help me.

    I just want to jump into this thing hot and light, (the opposite of cold and dark); right on the piano bars of the runway, and go... just like I did in FS9. I'm no expert, I just want to have fun. Fun is what's not happening at the moment.

    5. The interface for switching keyboard/mouse/joystick bindings is an absolute joke. I can't simply subtract one and add another on a simple to read screen like in FS 9 & X. It would appear that some of the bindings in the external sections cannot be crossed over and imported into the cockpit section, and vica versa. I'm specifically talking about camera stuffs more than plane control stuffs.

    Maybe it'll just take time for me to calm the heck down... but seriously, if I can't use this thing, I'm going back to FSX Steam. At least I could get the plane off the ground and set my cameras in under 12 hours. More like under 10 minutes to be exact.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:05 PM #2
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    7,983

    Default

    For the camera there is a guide on the official support site.

    https://flightsimulator.zendesk.com/...s/360016003159

    There are also guides in the official forums as well.

    https://forums.flightsimulator.com/c...elp-guides/167

    And a couple advanced guides too.

    https://forums.flightsimulator.com/c...elp-guides/168
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:50 PM #3
    b3burner's Avatar
    b3burner
    b3burner is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    Oakdale, California; USA (near O27)
    Posts
    818

    Default

    Thank you. for the links. This is just really tough, and overwhelming-- and I do dare say a tad bit depressing.

    I didn't expect it to be like this. I thought it would be more streamlined, optimized, and ready to go fresh out of the starting gate. It feels awkward and clunky... like trying to learn photo shop or Auto CAD for the first time, and trying to do it all in under an hour.

    But I'll check them out after I've calmed down. I'm just not there yet.

    Oh.... how do you display frame rates and other data in the upper left hand corner, like the red data in fs9 and fsx? I can't find that key.
    Last edited by b3burner; Today at 04:52 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:56 PM #4
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    7,983

    Default

    It is a new sim developed by a new team, so there was always going to be a learning curve. Probably best to regard it as something new, rather than trying to compare back to previous sims.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 05:12 PM #5
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,833

    Default

    John, did you download the keyboard reference sheet PDF that I posted?

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...eference-sheet

    From what I heard, the alpha/beta testing was not to find bugs, per se, but to stress-test the servers. Bugs were reported and put on the back-burner for later updates.

    Boy, I'm glad I didn't buy it yet!
    Last edited by mrzippy; Today at 05:17 PM.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 05:14 PM #6
    Elvensmith
    Elvensmith is online now Member
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    Swindon UK
    Posts
    240

    Default

    Think for FPS you have to plug in an external programme/overlay.
    Vern.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Too many of one kind of building in autogen is there a way I can change this?
    By thindog in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-22-2011, 05:07 PM
  2. Work work work work work...
    By Arabian in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 01-11-2005, 12:53 PM
  3. Re: Didnt ask the right questions huh!
    By iainwallace in forum FS98
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 12-12-2001, 03:36 AM
  4. Didnt ask the right questions huh!
    By robinmaclaurin in forum FS98
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-11-2001, 07:15 PM
  5. Hi Tom or to anybody that can answer these questions, I was wondering if I can ask you some questions on Airport 2.60 Build 118
    By FS98Pilot in forum Airport for Windows Support
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 11-27-2001, 01:20 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules