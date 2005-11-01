Thread: Just way too many questions to ask and things I can't make work right

Wow... I'm usually pretty cool headed about stuff I do for fun... but this has me pretty prayed up (and I'm not even that religious).
Maybe you can answer a few questions for me:
1. How do you release the d*mn f*c#ing parking brake!!!?
It says F11 on my joystick. So I keep hitting button #11 and it doesn't do s*it. I'm revving up my engines until they overheat, as I sit on the runway. I can't tell you how badly I want to mash my entire fist into my poor joystick right now.
2. How do you rotate external camera view on the joystick without it snapping to view?
3. How do you even set the & work all the camera settings? Sometimes it says external sometimes it says chase. They use so many convoluted terms I don't even know what I'm setting.
4. Does this thing have a downloadable .pdf manual. I'm not much into reading, but I'll gladly read that if it will help me.
I just want to jump into this thing hot and light, (the opposite of cold and dark); right on the piano bars of the runway, and go... just like I did in FS9. I'm no expert, I just want to have fun. Fun is what's not happening at the moment.
5. The interface for switching keyboard/mouse/joystick bindings is an absolute joke. I can't simply subtract one and add another on a simple to read screen like in FS 9 & X. It would appear that some of the bindings in the external sections cannot be crossed over and imported into the cockpit section, and vica versa. I'm specifically talking about camera stuffs more than plane control stuffs.
Maybe it'll just take time for me to calm the heck down... but seriously, if I can't use this thing, I'm going back to FSX Steam. At least I could get the plane off the ground and set my cameras in under 12 hours. More like under 10 minutes to be exact.
Bookmarks