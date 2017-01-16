I am new to MSFS series, but have the above mentioned flight stick and Throttle. Apparently this model is not supported and therefore has no button mapping presets.
I have never flown a sim plane or real plane, and would need to know what and where to map my buttons. I have spent most of day looking for support for this model with this game and have had no luck.
I know how to map individual buttons, but don't know which ones to where.
Help this noob.

Thanks.