Thread: MSFS2020 First Freeware

MSFS2020 First Freeware

    MSFS2020 First Freeware

    Who will have the honor and historic pride to be the first freeware allowed in marketplace?

    Or they are going to do everything possible to sabotage freewares and not allow them or only just a few foolish ones?
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    loki
    Not in the Marketplace, but the first freeware I have seen is from Drzewiecki Design.

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/conte...-MSFS-Airports
