I have used EZ landclass for years to easily modify the terrain types close to the airfields I made. It is functioning now as it has always done in the past: fill out the short questionaire regarding scenery name and location (get from FS9) and which folder to keep scenery in and which FS9 or/and FSX is it for, and then open the grid, locate FS9 in one of the grid boxes, number the box as per terrain you want, save, create the scenery bgl, then exit the programme. Put the bgl in a live scenery folder, go to the location and see the result. Except there is no result?!? Can this be an EZ landclass malfunction, or an FS9 one? Any ideas?