After trying several of the GA aircraft, I am beginning to see where people are getting annoyed. Even with control sensitivities turned right down they are almost impossible to control and get stabilised on takeoff. Twitching and lurching all over the place and not helped by you can't engage autopilot until you get into a reasonable configuration. About the only flyable aircraft is the Icon Microlight - which doesn't have an AP.

Yet I see MS are already filling up the DLC store trying to squeeze more money out of the new customers.

Think it's time to sit it out for a bit and see where this goes.