Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Where shal I buy MSFS 2020 from?

  1. Today, 01:18 PM #1
    ScatterbrainKid's Avatar
    ScatterbrainKid
    ScatterbrainKid is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2007
    Location
    England
    Posts
    3,474

    Default Where shal I buy MSFS 2020 from?

    Hi guys I've been sidetracked in wargames for a year or two but now I hear MSFS 2020 has just been released, so can I ask a stupid question- shall I buy it from Steam or somewhere else?
    From past experience I know that Steam download times can be horrendously long so I'd prefer to buy it from somewhere else with a faster d/l time if possible, any recommendations?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:31 PM #2
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    7,978

    Default

    Your only options are the Microsoft Store, Steam, or the boxed set from Aerosoft (only for those in Europe though). An additional option is the Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription from Microsoft. At the moment there is a deal in most countries where you can sign up for one month for $1. Not a bad deal to try the Standard version of the sim before buying outright.

    https://www.xbox.com/en-CA/xbox-game-pass/pc-games

    Note that there have been download and installation issues from both the Microsoft Store and Steam.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:52 PM #3
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,831

    Default

    Good lord, Mick! Had given you up for dead! Figured your 60 quid a week gedunk habit got to you! Welcome back!
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Am I Smart to Buy This Hardware For MSFS 2020?
    By leegra in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 28
    Last Post: 08-10-2020, 09:23 AM
  2. Totally Lost over MSFS 2020
    By John Snyder Jr in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-17-2020, 07:28 PM
  3. MSFS 2020 places to visit FIRST once released?
    By Timberleaf in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 05-04-2020, 06:10 AM
  4. My Estimate on HD space for CA, NV, & AZ for MSFS 2020
    By simpilot55 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 10-21-2019, 04:19 PM
  5. MSFS 2020 Site Updated
    By loki in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-20-2019, 08:20 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules