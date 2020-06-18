Spent the whole day downloading FS2020 and just after midnight loaded my home airport KFRG. Without getting into details I have an Alienware Gaming Laptop bought in 2016.

From the time you click on the FS2020 link to the time you are in an aircraft ready to fly. Average loading time 12 - 14 minutes (tried 4 times). That is crazy!

BUT, once KFRG loaded, OMG wow. It looks awesome even at medium setting. Amazing.

Flew to JFK just east and the frame rate started to drop 1 frame every 2 seconds a slide show. It has to do with my hardware of course.

Sometime this Christmas will get a current rig with the right hardware to make the best of it.