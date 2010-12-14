Hello A-Team!

Day 1, so I want full on [email protected] out Premium Deluxe, top of the range, full gas etc etc

As I said from the start, I am going to try learning how to fly in the sim so take it slow, unlike my FSX days of just jumping in a 747 on the runway, hitting full throttle going up, over-speeding hitting autopilot and air braking hard, full flaps and auto-approach and land in time for tea.

In truth, I have a real phobia of flying so understanding all the bits n pieces I am hoping helps me understand what's going on. There is also a rumour that I'll be obtaining a real "flying lesson" for my birthday which is terrifying. I love the idea of flying, all the physics and beauty involved but getting me up there usually involves whiskey....lots of it.

THAT SAID! yesterday I logged in downloaded and sat in the Cessna with that lady telling me what to do...BUT I only have a keyboard and mouse which everyone told me not to. I wanted to see what it was like first see what the score is before I took the plunge.

10mins in, almost rolling the plane on a perfectly clear day and not being able to keep it level; I've order a T.16000m kit so lets see what happens next!

ONE amateur hour question regarding screens though. I got three lovely big ones...how to I make it go over all over them. I just used window and stretched it....is that correct?

THANKS TEAM!