Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Engine cuts off at full throttle

  1. Today, 11:43 AM #1
    jfalken719
    jfalken719 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    3

    Default Engine cuts off at full throttle

    I have an X-56 Rhino. Throttle works fine and shows correctly in settings. However, in a 172 if I go to full throttle (on X56) the engines cut out. Zero throttle is idle, as expected.

    Any thoughts? TIA
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:03 PM #2
    jfalken719
    jfalken719 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    3

    Default

    **SOLVED**

    So I learned that MSFS binds the Mixture axis to one of the throttles. So as it is increased, mixture is reduced, while the other throttle actually controls the throttle. So I removed the Mixture control and all works as expected now, will just have to adjust Mixture through cockpit which is fine by me.

    In case you are confused, the X56 throttle is actually 2 throttle controls that can be manipulated seperately our be bound together with a physical 'pin' so they move together as one.

    Happy flying!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Tooltips text too large and cuts off
    By surrodox2001 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-11-2020, 12:34 PM
  2. Joystick cuts out mid-flight
    By ssteiner in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 12-26-2005, 01:11 PM
  3. Strange sound problem-cuts off Audigy2
    By flyerBoy in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 10-27-2005, 01:49 AM
  4. Wow! price cuts on AMD's Barton processors...
    By Wichita in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 04-15-2003, 02:53 AM
  5. FS cuts right out!
    By BSPFlavaz4Sho in forum FS2002
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 01-06-2003, 08:20 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules