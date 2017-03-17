Water levels too high!
Been flying a lot since release and I'm frankly loving it, but I am a casual simmer.
One thing that does irk me however is that water levels all seem to be about 1 to 3m too high. Flying down the Thames and so much of the river architecture / furniture is just below the surface.
Same when flying along coast lines, so many features all just below the surface... did we melt the poal ice caps producing this sim? ;-)
