Been flying a lot since release and I'm frankly loving it, but I am a casual simmer.

One thing that does irk me however is that water levels all seem to be about 1 to 3m too high. Flying down the Thames and so much of the river architecture / furniture is just below the surface.

Same when flying along coast lines, so many features all just below the surface... did we melt the poal ice caps producing this sim? ;-)

Rez