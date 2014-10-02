Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Joystick not supported?

  Today, 11:27 AM #1
    CTeodorL
    CTeodorL is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Posts
    25

    Question Joystick not supported?

    I have used a Logitech Force 3D Pro joystick in FSX for years.
    Today I installed MSFS and it doesn't seem to recognize it. Do I have to do something, or does this mean I can't use it? Will they maybe add support for it in the future?

    Thank you,
    Teodor
  Today, 11:36 AM #2
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    7,977

    Default

    Most joysticks do work, though for many older ones you will need to assign the button commands manually.
  Today, 12:36 PM #3
    CTeodorL
    CTeodorL is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Posts
    25

    Default

    That's exactly what I need to do, assign the buttons manually. Thanks for your help!
