Installer installs the first smaller part but when I launch the game and it checks for updates it prompts me to install the rest of the 91 GB of files. When I hit the Update button the progress bar says "Please wait" and it flickers as though it's going to start the download but it never does no matter how long I wait. Be advised that I had previously downloaded and installed the complete game with no issues but uninstalled it (apparently by just right clicking on the game in the start menu and hitting the Uninstall button) and this situation happened when I attempted to reinstall it. I installed a new video card and wasn't anticipating this problem. Any help would be greatly appreciated please.