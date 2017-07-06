Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Straight from the box?

  Today, 10:24 AM #1
    pomak249
    Question Straight from the box?

    Hi guys
    Anyone tried the sim str8 out of the box? Ie no scenery download? If so any good as is?
    Cheers
  Today, 11:18 AM #2
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    Take a look at my shots in the screenshot forum. I did not use any addon scenery.
