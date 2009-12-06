Though I am disappointed in their lack of a smooth pan for their cameras, they nailed an area I fly in real life (KAPV). No flight sim has gotten close to getting the look and landscape accurate in my area. FS2020 does, however, even down to showing the Mojave River accurately, which runs under the sand in most places but does surface here and there. Anyway, my local flying just got very realistic in appearance. Good job! Also their 3D look is more accurate. Most other sims flatten the elevations some in my area. This flight sim has some issues but definitely worth the money.