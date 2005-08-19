Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Keyboard reference sheet

  1. Today, 09:16 AM #1
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,829

    Default Keyboard reference sheet

    Just in case no one has posted this yet! Don't guarantee how long the dropbox link will work!

    https://www.dropbox.com/s/ewgezv7zkk...large.pdf?dl=0
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:37 AM #2
    sfgarland's Avatar
    sfgarland
    sfgarland is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Oklahoma, U.S.A.
    Posts
    14

    Default

    Thank you . . . . downloaded .. . . . like many, I am waiting until the rush is over and bugs sorted But, this will be a handy thing to have. Good work, Sir.

    Steve
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:54 AM #3
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,829

    Default

    After seeing the multitude of complaints and learning from alpha/beta testers that the Sim was released way too early, I'm glad I did not purchase a new computer and the Sim. Will wait several months to do so!
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:14 AM #4
    pgjeff
    pgjeff is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Posts
    284

    Default

    Thank you so much!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Looking for reference sheet
    By robie in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-22-2014, 06:39 PM
  2. Looking for a useful data sheet seen some time ago
    By dmb06851 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-19-2005, 09:00 PM
  3. Real Gripe Sheet Comments :)
    By caspernzl in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 11-03-2004, 04:58 PM
  4. NO more flat sheet clouds that turn into 3d when near them
    By sancheuz in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-13-2003, 07:18 PM
  5. What is a Loading sheet??
    By javierlink in forum FS2002
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 11-12-2002, 04:59 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules