Thread: Auto-Control the difference between a Simulator and a Game

Auto-Control the difference between a Simulator and a Game
A simulator is a software or hardware that imitates as much as possible the real thing
A game is something that has one button to solve the puzzle or game
By MS adding the Auto-Control, plus auto-land and auto-takeoff fot the sake of toddlers in Xbox...is for simmers, disapointing
Its not simple as "dont use the feature" if the auto-everything is there it takes out a lot deal of the immersion
I hope in future they will release a "Pro" version of the sim that could have no tips, no auto-flying with just one button and "easy flying" modes
Some of you (if I dont say this) will counter:
"But real planes have auto-land, etc"
How naive. Yes. But you know why when a pilot has the runway in sight or vfr he prefers to land it manually?
Because "auto-land" is not what it seems to the general public
Actually auto-land is VERY complicated, requiring a lot of previous work, settings and programming.
Same thing as FMC auto take off and route
So people have the wrong idea that auto-land is just pressing a button.
No, actually its easier to manually land the plane, provided you have the skills
By having a One button auto-complete mission, will back-fire in the intent to please young xbox kids into controlling a 747
IMHO
