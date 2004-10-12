For me installation and setup went quite well. I did a few short orientation flights and then tried out the A320. As a long time user of the PMDG 737, the default A320 was different and I'm still not sure what really works and what doesn't (mainly with the FMC as it's different than the one in the 737). So, I'm not sure what is a bug, what is turned off and what is just my lack of experience with the aircraft.
But, I digress - just sharing...
My main issue for this thread is that I'm getting an audible voice from ATC or "myself" only about 10% of the time. I can see the text scrolling, but you only hear the mic chirp - no voice. 10% of the time its fine.
Is anyone else experiencing this problem? Any solutions out there?
Thanks
Bryan
