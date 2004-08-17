First. Does anyone know if and how to contact another live flyer visible in the area you are in. I am thinking first I will need a headset to get going.
Secondly, I am in Australia and wondering if there are others who would like to plan and meet up for some joint VFR trips around the country. Maybe a Aus Facebook page where dates, locations and times can be organized and or do we divulge our email and mobile numbers to see who is available and want to join in.
Just think it would be a bit of fun having some mates on a fly in to places like Hamilton Island etc
Post your thoughts
Max
Flying around as VH-MLY (used to be my C182 Skylane back in the late 70s and early 80,s )
Bookmarks