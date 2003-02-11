Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: If you are having installation problems watch this video - it MIGHT help

  Today, 02:24 AM
    jparnold
    jparnold
    Aug 2010
    Blue Mountains, Australia
    If you are having installation problems watch this video - it MIGHT help

    Firstly I am only the bringer of news. I have not yet purchased FS2020 (I am just sitting back to see if anyone has problems or are dissatisfied) but after reading many threads from people having problems I accidentally came across the following Youtube video which may assist.

    First thing the author mentioned is to ENSURE you have Windows 10 version 2004 installed (which also is mentioned elsewhere in this forum) BUT when I checked my system (enter UPDATE in the search window and then select CHECK FOR UPDATES) it displayed that I WAS up to date (very annoying) but searching my system for the exact version it displayed 1903!
    There is a link on the 'check for updates' screen to download and install 2004 OR you can download the installer from Microsoft. WARNING - the Windows update process can take quite some time.


    And the video is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fazJ1q95p0A
    Last edited by jparnold; Today at 02:53 AM. Reason: add last sentence
