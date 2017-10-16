Thread: For sale: VRinsight V737 Overhead

The V737 Overhead features B737NG modern jet-liner's forward overhead panel for flight simulation software, Microsoft's Flight Simulator and Lockheed Martin PREPAR 3D. The V737 Overhead's hardware is made of Flight Control, Electronic, Anti-Ice, Air-System, Fuel Pumps, and Engine and APU panel. Whereas, implemented functions are limited by aircraft type to be used. iFly 737NG & PMDG 737NGX for Microsoft's Flight Simulator is recommended, where as many functions as are presented in real units.
Features
* Full functional inputs; 70 toggle switches, 9 Rotary switches, 2 Rotary encoders
* All switchable 96-annunciator LEDs.
* 7-Segment display for Flight ALT, Landing ALT, AC/DC Electric variables and duct flow
* USB 2.0 compliant connection for control interface
* All buttons and dual rotary knobs are close to real overhead.
* End cap set : Plastic / Black , Red and White color
* It supports Microsoft's Flight Simulator X
* It supports Lockheed Martin PREPAR 3D
* It is compatible with Microsoft Windows XP, Vista and Windows 7
* Measurement: Width: 36.5cm / 13.4inch, Height: 4cm / 1.6inch, Length: 28cm / 11inch
* Weight : 4KG
* One year warrant
Price is $1300
[email protected]
Bookmarks