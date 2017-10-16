Thread: For sale: VRinsight V737 Overhead

Results 1 to 1 of 1

For sale: VRinsight V737 Overhead

    purpletechnado
    Aug 2020
    For sale: VRinsight V737 Overhead

    The V737 Overhead features B737NG modern jet-liner's forward overhead panel for flight simulation software, Microsoft's Flight Simulator and Lockheed Martin PREPAR 3D. The V737 Overhead's hardware is made of Flight Control, Electronic, Anti-Ice, Air-System, Fuel Pumps, and Engine and APU panel. Whereas, implemented functions are limited by aircraft type to be used. iFly 737NG & PMDG 737NGX for Microsoft's Flight Simulator is recommended, where as many functions as are presented in real units.



    Features

    * Full functional inputs; 70 toggle switches, 9 Rotary switches, 2 Rotary encoders

    * All switchable 96-annunciator LEDs.

    * 7-Segment display for Flight ALT, Landing ALT, AC/DC Electric variables and duct flow

    * USB 2.0 compliant connection for control interface

    * All buttons and dual rotary knobs are close to real overhead.

    * End cap set : Plastic / Black , Red and White color

    * It supports Microsoft's Flight Simulator X

    * It supports Lockheed Martin PREPAR 3D

    * It is compatible with Microsoft Windows XP, Vista and Windows 7

    * Measurement: Width: 36.5cm / 13.4inch, Height: 4cm / 1.6inch, Length: 28cm / 11inch

    * Weight : 4KG

    * One year warrant

    Price is $1300

    [email protected]
