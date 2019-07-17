Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FS2020--problems...

  Today, 08:57 PM
    gforce96
    Looking for general guidance. Downloaded and installed FS2020 Premium today. The game works, but very poorly. Multiple problems:

    1) Painfully slow. I am on new-ish Dell computer. Intel i7-9700 CPU @ 3.00GHz; 16 gigs RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. According to Microsoft, this is well above minimums specs, and probably at/near recommended specs. I have set all game settings to lower levels. But my frame rates still appear to be about 5 FPS or less in populated locations. If I change airports or change missions, the game take 3 or 4 minute to reload. What did I do wrong? Would more RAM help? Or do I need to shell out for a better graphics card?

    2) Joystick control. The game says it recognizes my joystick, but it doesn't work. Granted, it's an old joystick (Cyborg Graphite--2006 vintage) but there must be some way to make it work? It would help if I had an instruction manual . . . Ideas? New joy stick?

    3) While I am waiting for an instruction manual to be posted online, can anyone tell me how to toggle the frame rate counter? Used to be Shift + Z, if I recall. Now, like so many functions, it has changed.

    Guidance, please. Thank you!
  Today, 09:36 PM
    zSCHIZOz's Avatar
    zSCHIZOz
    You need a better GPU. You should be fine on RAM. When I run MS2020 I use about 10GB of RAM on Ultra at 1440p. I only get around 40FPS but I'm practically maxed out so its fine. Also, support for modern HOTAS is exceptional. My TM Warthog HOTAS is already preconfigured without messing around in settings. Grab a decent, modern HOTAS and you should be fine.
