Thread: FS2020--problems...

Looking for general guidance. Downloaded and installed FS2020 Premium today. The game works, but very poorly. Multiple problems:
1) Painfully slow. I am on new-ish Dell computer. Intel i7-9700 CPU @ 3.00GHz; 16 gigs RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. According to Microsoft, this is well above minimums specs, and probably at/near recommended specs. I have set all game settings to lower levels. But my frame rates still appear to be about 5 FPS or less in populated locations. If I change airports or change missions, the game take 3 or 4 minute to reload. What did I do wrong? Would more RAM help? Or do I need to shell out for a better graphics card?
2) Joystick control. The game says it recognizes my joystick, but it doesn't work. Granted, it's an old joystick (Cyborg Graphite--2006 vintage) but there must be some way to make it work? It would help if I had an instruction manual . . . Ideas? New joy stick?
3) While I am waiting for an instruction manual to be posted online, can anyone tell me how to toggle the frame rate counter? Used to be Shift + Z, if I recall. Now, like so many functions, it has changed.
Guidance, please. Thank you!
