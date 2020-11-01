Thread: Really very disappointed.

I have been with the Apha for months battling along with millions of bugs, and as most of you Love the graphics and it flies
well But it has so Many Bugs, the fleas in a camel's ass are nothing compared.
Setting up the controls is easy but the nomenclature is probably "EnglisFrench"
whatever that is. I set up all the controls and everything went smoothly But on the next
start they were Gone!!...This thing is still very Alpha, they should have waited a while to
sort out some So basic stuff but I guess the Money started getting thin somewhere.
Where is the SDK?, has anyone found it?...I'll keep paddling but this should have come
with a Spitfire RR engine not this three cylinder doodlebug. Oh great the non existing Manual
or pamphlet...So sorry state.---By the way you can change the default "funeral home music" for another noty so hot but more "airplanish"!....
