Thread: Really very disappointed.

  Today, 07:47 PM
    sky44
    sky44
    sky44 is online now First Class Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2006
    Location
    Panama
    Posts
    96
    Blog Entries
    1

    Default Really very disappointed.

    I have been with the Apha for months battling along with millions of bugs, and as most of you Love the graphics and it flies
    well But it has so Many Bugs, the fleas in a camel's ass are nothing compared.
    Setting up the controls is easy but the nomenclature is probably "EnglisFrench"
    whatever that is. I set up all the controls and everything went smoothly But on the next
    start they were Gone!!...This thing is still very Alpha, they should have waited a while to
    sort out some So basic stuff but I guess the Money started getting thin somewhere.
    Where is the SDK?, has anyone found it?...I'll keep paddling but this should have come
    with a Spitfire RR engine not this three cylinder doodlebug. Oh great the non existing Manual
    or pamphlet...So sorry state.---By the way you can change the default "funeral home music" for another noty so hot but more "airplanish"!....
  Today, 07:58 PM
    FrankR409
    FrankR409 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2010
    Posts
    53

    Where to begin. Day one and I flew from home airport, cruised along the coast of Chicago and felt as if this was a great order of magnitude more immersive than FSX ever was.

    Yes, sounds bleak.
  Today, 08:23 PM
    g7rta
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    226

    I agree Frank, it is so much better than FSX. I too was an Alpha/beta tester & I am not disappointed at all!

    Regards
    Steve
