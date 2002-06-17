Thread: If I buy the new flight sim Standard do I pay all for next editions?

Results 1 to 3 of 3

  Today, 07:47 PM
    diego-r410
    Aug 2020
    Hi, if I buy the standard version of the flight sim, and I buy the deluxe or premium deluxe after, on another day, do I pay the $89.99 or $119.99 again or I pay less money because I already bought the standard? Thanks!
  Today, 08:03 PM
    diego-r410
    Aug 2020
    I forgot to put, I am buying it on Steam.
  Today, 08:36 PM
    diego-r410
    Aug 2020
    Someone answer pls. I wanna really buy it
