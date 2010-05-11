Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Can anyone beat 1hr 32 min download?

    Default Can anyone beat 1hr 32 min download?

    I have 450gb internet speed and ssd drive. Just kept coming.

    Vb1
    Default

    FU...... Just kidding. Cgrats brotha ! Im waiting to get this sim until December ish by plan !
    FSX. As of now I have 3 laptops and a 40" TV. Saitek Pro Flight Control System. Am building a new rig and flight deck. Most likely going to MFS2020.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by vb1 View Post
    I have 450gb internet speed and ssd drive. Just kept coming.

    Vb1
    Steam also...about 4-5 hours? I started sometime after midnight and was flying by 5am.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by vb1 View Post
    I have 450gb internet speed and ssd drive. Just kept coming.

    Vb1
    Do you mean 450 Mbps internet speed? That is exceptionally fast. The fastest we can get here in Australia is 90 Mbps.
    Using https://downloadtimecalculator.com/ and entering (internet speed) 45 Mbps and (file size) 90GB it calculates 4 hours 52 minutes but there are many factors (holdups between your PC and the download server including the server) which would prevent you downloading at a constant 45 Mbps. If in fact you had a contant 450Mbps (not GB) it would take 28 minutes.
    Default

    I was at around 1:30 minutes, including some f’ing around because it stalled at the tbm screen with the blue bar. 300 + MB’s here. It only downloads as much as it needs at a time, so anything above 200 MB’s was likely overkill. I’m running a i9-10900k and n.2 nvme drives so that helps unpack a lot too.
    Default

    I'm going to have to check my network cables - took me well over 5 hours to get the sim via Steam.
    1 hour 30 min is just... nuts!
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by P.e.g.a.s.u.s View Post
    I'm going to have to check my network cables - took me well over 5 hours to get the sim via Steam.
    1 hour 30 min is just... nuts!
    Search the internet for an internet speed test app. Here in Australia I use https://www.speedtest.net/ which might also work in other countries.
