Thread: Can anyone beat 1hr 32 min download?

I have 450gb internet speed and ssd drive. Just kept coming.
Vb1
I have 450gb internet speed and ssd drive. Just kept coming.
Vb1
FU...... Just kidding. Cgrats brotha ! Im waiting to get this sim until December ish by plan !
FSX. As of now I have 3 laptops and a 40" TV. Saitek Pro Flight Control System. Am building a new rig and flight deck. Most likely going to MFS2020.
Using https://downloadtimecalculator.com/ and entering (internet speed) 45 Mbps and (file size) 90GB it calculates 4 hours 52 minutes but there are many factors (holdups between your PC and the download server including the server) which would prevent you downloading at a constant 45 Mbps. If in fact you had a contant 450Mbps (not GB) it would take 28 minutes.
Last edited by jparnold; Today at 07:37 PM. Reason: add last sentence
Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
I was at around 1:30 minutes, including some f’ing around because it stalled at the tbm screen with the blue bar. 300 + MB’s here. It only downloads as much as it needs at a time, so anything above 200 MB’s was likely overkill. I’m running a i9-10900k and n.2 nvme drives so that helps unpack a lot too.
I'm going to have to check my network cables - took me well over 5 hours to get the sim via Steam.
1 hour 30 min is just... nuts!
^^^^
´´´\/```
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 48GB RAM, RTX 2070, 2x1TB nvme sticks. My first boutique build. FSX Gold, XP-11, MSFS...
https://www.speedtest.net/ which might also work in other countries.
Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
Bookmarks