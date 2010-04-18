Thread: Switching to developer mode has more goodies...

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Switching to developer mode has more goodies...

    cessnaguy
    https://www.reddit.com/r/flightsim/c...loper_mode_in/

    Why you should consider trying Developer Mode in MSFS
    Flight Simulator 2020
    There is a button at the bottom of the main settings menu in MSFS called "Developer Mode" and it enables several amazing settings that can enhance your gameplay.

    In-game plane switcher (Asobo please make a proper UI option for this)

    -Sometimes planes take a while to load, be patient

    Ability to instantly teleport to any airport in the world

    Detailed FPS info including whether your FPS is limited by your GPU or CPU

    Developer Camera

    Direct links to the installer for the SDK and example projects

    Ability to create a new mod project from directly in the sim

    A huge amount of debug options including developer console

    Probably a lot more that I haven't even found yet.

    When you enable Developer mode a menu will appear at the top of the screen with all of these options.
    g7rta
    Thanks for that. I saw the mode yesterday but didn’t want to mess with it. I’ll certainly have a proper look now

    Cheers
    Steve
