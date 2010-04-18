Thread: Switching to developer mode has more goodies...

Why you should consider trying Developer Mode in MSFS

Flight Simulator 2020

There is a button at the bottom of the main settings menu in MSFS called "Developer Mode" and it enables several amazing settings that can enhance your gameplay.



In-game plane switcher (Asobo please make a proper UI option for this)



-Sometimes planes take a while to load, be patient



Ability to instantly teleport to any airport in the world



Detailed FPS info including whether your FPS is limited by your GPU or CPU



Developer Camera



Direct links to the installer for the SDK and example projects



Ability to create a new mod project from directly in the sim



A huge amount of debug options including developer console



Probably a lot more that I haven't even found yet.



When you enable Developer mode a menu will appear at the top of the screen with all of these options.