Thread: First impressions from a pre 1982 flight simmer.

Anyone remember Solo Flight ?
The 16 hour download time was a shock.
It's different. I have got used to the FS keyboard shortcuts over 40 years. None of that works here. FS2020 cleverly recognized my Saitek X52 HOTAS system, but none of the button assignments it told me work. So I haven't really had a clue what I'm doing. I crashed a lot, which is unusual for me in a Microsoft Flight sim. It's been hard work getting a working flight off the ground and stable. I have only flown the Dahar? Dagar? single engined turboprop. It's a stupid plane. Even when barrelling down the runway at 140 knots you can do Formula 1 type turns in it. It seems to have no mass. And it does crazy unexpected things in the air. The elevator trim seems to want to suddenly set itself to extremes, 80% up or 80% down without warning. I have no doubt this will be rectified. Oh and I have flown the Citation Longitude, but can't figure out how to get the auto throttle to work. What does the VNAV button do ?
BUT jeez does it look good.
I have Win 10 64-bit. i7-3770. 16Mb RAM. and a GTX 670.
And it runs smoother than FSX. Honestly.
It's like the incredibly expensive photo realistic scenery we used to buy like MegaScenery £80 for just Southern California. and now it's been employed to the entire world. The entire World. I flew to Goole. Reeds Island was on there. I am embarking on a journey round the world in the Citation Longitude. From Leeds. Can't wait to see what Nepal and Tibet look like. And Mongolia. And the Andes. And Rome. Mongolia will be interesting. IN FSX there was just nothing in Mongolia. But I reckon this there may be the odd hut. I flew over Catalina island tonight. In FSX there was nothing there. Just a barren landscape, But in 2020 there were villages and harbours full of yachts. And traffic MOVES on the roads ! All incredibly detailed. All clever stuff. In love. Not going to bed for several days. Getting used to a virtual cockpit. (I bloody knew it would have to come). This makes it come.
