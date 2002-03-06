Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Steam 17 hour download

  Today, 05:56 PM #1
    data65
    data65
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Posts
    363

    Default Steam 17 hour download

    Well I am now at 90.70 of 91.36 Gigs. Now watch the damn thing not work lol. I took the day off so I could stay up late and fly. I figured 2-3 hour download tops. Good times!
  Today, 06:08 PM #2
    johnclift
    johnclift
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    UK
    Posts
    57

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by data65 View Post
    Well I am now at 90.70 of 91.36 Gigs. Now watch the damn thing not work lol. I took the day off so I could stay up late and fly. I figured 2-3 hour download tops. Good times!
    Mine was 16 hours. Been up since 2am.
  Today, 06:36 PM #3
    data65
    data65
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Posts
    363

    Default

    OK, so it's working and the really good news is it is downloading the delux premium stuff now! That stuff appears to be only 3.79 Gigs.
  Today, 06:45 PM #4
    cessnaguy
    cessnaguy
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    5

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by data65 View Post
    OK, so it's working and the really good news is it is downloading the delux premium stuff now! That stuff appears to be only 3.79 Gigs.
    Worth the wait! Mine took about 5 hours? I think I started around midnight when it became available on steam, and then was flying by 5am!
  Today, 07:00 PM #5
    Markg55
    Markg55
    Join Date
    Oct 2014
    Location
    Long Island NY
    Posts
    51

    Default

    Bought thru MS
    Thought everything was going good with the download. Notice it not progressing at all. Stopped and restarted download . Now d-loading at a good clip. Average of 185 mb d-load speed. We shall see.
    Shame they didn't have a 250 GB thumb-drive purchase option.
