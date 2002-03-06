Thread: Steam 17 hour download

Well I am now at 90.70 of 91.36 Gigs. Now watch the damn thing not work lol. I took the day off so I could stay up late and fly. I figured 2-3 hour download tops. Good times!
Well I am now at 90.70 of 91.36 Gigs. Now watch the damn thing not work lol. I took the day off so I could stay up late and fly. I figured 2-3 hour download tops. Good times!
OK, so it's working and the really good news is it is downloading the delux premium stuff now! That stuff appears to be only 3.79 Gigs.
Bought thru MS
Thought everything was going good with the download. Notice it not progressing at all. Stopped and restarted download . Now d-loading at a good clip. Average of 185 mb d-load speed. We shall see.
Shame they didn't have a 250 GB thumb-drive purchase option.
Bookmarks