Users in Europe that elected the 10-DVD boxed version of FS 2020 reportedly get a "printed manual" in the box.
Here in the US, I'd have thought that we'd at least get online access to a PDF of that manual, but I cannot locate one. Does it exist? If so, where?
Also, most Microsoft programs have several printed books of different lengths available before the programs like Office and the individual apps within are even launched. Now, even after launch, I find not a single book on MS FS 2020. I found the configuration of an unlisted controller so confusing and stupefying that I had to give up. Man, could I use a book or manual on this sim. How can you RTFM when there is no M?
