MSFS 2020 Won't Download Device Not Recognized
I have paid for the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Premium Deluxe version and have set up my desktop computer with my Microsoft account as "Dale PC". After logging into Microsoft to "Install on my devices" I get the following error message every time: "It looks like you don't have any applicable device(s) linked to your Microsoft account. To install, sign in on a device with your Microsoft account."
The problem is, that is exactly what I am doing and I keep getting the same error message. After spending 1.5 hours with Microsoft support all they could come up with is that I need to update my Windows 10. I had already done that previous to all of this and could get nowhere with Microsoft support. Please help. They kept telling me it was an FSX installation problem and all kinds of useless advice. Their chat window bounced me to four different people all of whom had no idea what I was talking about.
Ms. Dale Carlson
