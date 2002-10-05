I've been trying to install the 10 dvd version of the Premium Deluxe Edition for about 9 hours now without success. As stated in the installation manual, after having entered one's activation code, the software launcher should be automatically downloaded. This does not happen. Which in effect means that I cannot start the game. I have installed everything twice from scratch and I got the same result twice. In Microsoft Store I get told 'you own this game' but the only problem is that I can't access it. What a poor show, Microsoft. I've been with Microsoft Flight Simulator since Flight Simulator 4 in 1989 and not once ever has installation been a nightmare of this magnitude. After a glance on the internet, I came across many people having exactly the same (or the same sort of) problem. The game won't launch. We were all looking forward to this moment so much, and now it turns out to be a big disappointment.
