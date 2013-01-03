Thread: Crash to desktop before even starting

Crash to desktop before even starting
I just installed this from disk, it then downloaded 16gb of updates, then took me through control set up with my joystick, preliminary graphics settings, then a loading screen with a blue bar increasing underneath. Halfway along this bar's progress, it crashes to desktop. I have tried restarting, and it always does the same thing (except without giving me the initial set up options). I don't even get as far as the screen to select an aircraft or location etc.
Any help?
