Thread: Crash to desktop before even starting

Crash to desktop before even starting

    I just installed this from disk, it then downloaded 16gb of updates, then took me through control set up with my joystick, preliminary graphics settings, then a loading screen with a blue bar increasing underneath. Halfway along this bar's progress, it crashes to desktop. I have tried restarting, and it always does the same thing (except without giving me the initial set up options). I don't even get as far as the screen to select an aircraft or location etc.
    Any help?
    It gets to the loading screen with the back view of the Cessna over the Alps and then crashes about 5 seconds after that appears. I have seen at least 3 other users on Reddit reporting a crash at the exact same point.
