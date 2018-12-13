Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Need new computer

  Today, 03:17 PM #1
    mokbubble
    mokbubble
    Join Date
    Mar 2014
    Posts
    1

    Default Need new computer

    Hello,

    I was really looking forward to the release of the new Flight Simulator and converting my Orbx software to it. I wasn't really worried about the minimum requirements because I had 16 GB Ram and an Intel i7 processor. Only to learn after downloading the game that my computer does not meet the requirements.

    Turns out, my i7 is old and not as fast as current i5s and my graphics card is out of date.

    I was wondering if you all had any recommendations for computers that will be able to handle the game well and cost under $2,000 and if at all possible under $1,000?

    Since I have 16 GB of RAM on my current computer, there is a possibility I can just transfer whatever is in the old computer to the new computer I get if it is compatible, or is RAM now out of date since 4 years ago? (Don't know what kind of RAM at the moment)

    Don't really need long battery life or mobility, mainly want something fast and that isn't going to break down in a year.

    I looked at some of the other hardware threads, but wanted to start this one as they are particular to my concerns and don't want to end up buying things that seem good but are no longer fast.

    Thanks all!
  Today, 04:03 PM #2
    Art_P
    Art_P
    Join Date
    Feb 2009
    Location
    Florida, USA
    Posts
    359

    Default

    My situation is the same, so I shopped for current generation components to build a new computer. After compiling a list including i7-10700K processor, RTX 2060 super video card, etc. (budget system), I found that iBuyPower offered computers with the same components for around $1,550. That's the same amount as my shopping list total, so I'm letting them build it.
  Today, 04:15 PM #3
    Elvensmith
    Elvensmith
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    Swindon UK
    Posts
    226

    Default

    You don't need a hyper computer to run this, in fact from what I've seen so far on various forums it's the high end users who are running into problems.

    I have an "old" I7 4770 CPU along with a GTX1650 GPU and 24Gb of RAM and it runs fine (so far ) on medium settings at 4K.
    Vern.
  Today, 04:39 PM #4
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    294

    Default

    You might give these guys a look, AVA Direct. They are competitive with IBuyPower, but in my opinion a much nicer build. That should run the sim fine, I am running an I7-9700K and the older generation RTX2070. I do have 32gb of fast ram. I think two key things to get, are plenty of ram, and a good SSD or M.2. I am running on an M.2.
    BTW, based on my fan speeds, this program is not as demanding as X-Plane 11.4 at the settings I am running for both. The graphics are in a whole different league on MSTS.
