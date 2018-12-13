Thread: Need new computer

My situation is the same, so I shopped for current generation components to build a new computer. After compiling a list including i7-10700K processor, RTX 2060 super video card, etc. (budget system), I found that iBuyPower offered computers with the same components for around $1,550. That's the same amount as my shopping list total, so I'm letting them build it.
Gygabyte GA-Z170-HD3P MB, Intel i5-6600K 4.1Ghz CPU, Gigabyte GeForce GTX 960-2GB Graphics, Skill 8GB DDR4-2800 SDRAM, Patriot 240GB SSD, WD 320GB HD, Windows 10-64 bit, Acer 23"WS LCD and Benq 19" LCD, Logitech Flight Yoke, Thrustmaster Pedals, Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Joystick, TrackIR 5, FSX Deluxe w/Acceleration, UTX-USA2, UTX-TAC, GEX-NA, ASN, WOAI
