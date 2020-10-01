Thread: How to Stop My Local Time From Matching UTC?

Hello,
I live in California (UTC –0700).
First time I fired up the sim, it showed my proper local time in front of the UTC in parenthesis. Now it shows my local time to be the same as UTC.
Any ideas on how to change that back? Thanks.
EDIT: Never mind! I know how it works now. Local matches UTC, until you select a departure airport. Then it displays that airport's local time. I just so happened to look after selecting the first time, and second time I looked at it before I had selected an airport.
Total coincidence, and thus red herring.
