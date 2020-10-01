Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: How to Stop My Local Time From Matching UTC?

  1. Today, 02:20 PM #1
    b3burner's Avatar
    b3burner
    b3burner is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    Oakdale, California; USA (near O27)
    Posts
    813

    Default How to Stop My Local Time From Matching UTC?

    Hello,

    I live in California (UTC –0700).

    First time I fired up the sim, it showed my proper local time in front of the UTC in parenthesis. Now it shows my local time to be the same as UTC.

    Any ideas on how to change that back? Thanks.

    EDIT: Never mind! I know how it works now. Local matches UTC, until you select a departure airport. Then it displays that airport's local time. I just so happened to look after selecting the first time, and second time I looked at it before I had selected an airport.

    Total coincidence, and thus red herring.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: FS2020 no local time(2).jpg  Views: 5  Size: 181.8 KB  ID: 220929  
    Last edited by b3burner; Today at 02:34 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. P3D UTC and local time does not match flight plan generated by Simbrief
    By FSXmarc in forum Prepar3D
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-10-2020, 08:46 PM
  2. FSX GMT time and UTC time the same?
    By Driver170 in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 10-29-2014, 05:00 PM
  3. Local/UTC time messed up
    By jdl571 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 10-31-2006, 07:32 PM
  4. Local/UTC time not correct
    By DELTA07 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-02-2006, 04:50 PM
  5. Daylight Saving Time and UTC
    By DELTA07 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 04-04-2005, 08:00 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules