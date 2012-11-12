Thread: Can't get start up screen working

I have installed FS 2020 from Steam and it is stuck at the loading screen after I click start.
I have installed FS 2020 from Steam and it is stuck at the loading screen after I click start.
Last edited by Fromflorida; Today at 12:31 PM.
it happened to me too, just end or close the window and restart
Kapitan
Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
I've tried that and it did not work even though with Steam its highlighted in green and says its running.
Last edited by Fromflorida; Today at 12:38 PM.
Bookmarks