Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Can't get start up screen working

  1. Today, 12:27 PM #1
    Fromflorida
    Fromflorida is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Posts
    28

    Angry Can't get start up screen working

    I have installed FS 2020 from Steam and it is stuck at the loading screen after I click start.
    Last edited by Fromflorida; Today at 12:31 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:30 PM #2
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,510
    Blog Entries
    1

    Default

    it happened to me too, just end or close the window and restart
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:34 PM #3
    Fromflorida
    Fromflorida is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Posts
    28

    Default

    I've tried that and it did not work even though with Steam its highlighted in green and says its running.
    Last edited by Fromflorida; Today at 12:38 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Engine Auto Start (Ctlr+E) not working. Engines shut down at start of flight.
    By ChristoffNY in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-11-2012, 10:12 PM
  2. Help!!! I can't put full screen when in windowed mode i get a blk screen......
    By flightsimmer747 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 01-24-2004, 07:53 PM
  3. Re: Can't get the FS4 start up correct, HELP!
    By fssign in forum FS4
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-17-2000, 08:26 PM
  4. Re: Can't get the FS4 start up correct, HELP!
    By astewart in forum FS4
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-16-1997, 11:21 PM
  5. Can't get the FS4 start up correct, HELP!
    By mudmover in forum FS4
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-16-1997, 11:55 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules