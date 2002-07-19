Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Whatever, MSFS2020 is fantastic

    Whatever, MSFS2020 is fantastic

    Dont let the ignorance on issues from people who dont know how to do things fool you. The sim is nearly perfect.

    I also was struggling how to configure hat switch or other small doubts, but with a little patience all is being sorted

    When you read the thread titles here and the amount of
    "how do you do this"
    "unable to install"
    "something happened, where is xxx"
    "missing this and that"

    remember: its the user's impatience or something wrong he did
    The game is fine, fast and smooth even in high end settings at 1920x1080

    My system is below average
    i5 3600hz 16ram gtx 1060 3gb and at high end i get 60fps

    For higher resolutions obviously its best to have a better system
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Kapitan

    There are so many features the learning curve takes time,
    Specially to understand folder and file structure that will enable better tweaks in future.
    Everything needs to be explored and the discovery is part of the fun
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    plainsman

    Yes, I am running between Ultra and High with no problem at 1920x1200. If i was driving 1440p it might be a different story? I7-9700K, RTX 2070, 32gb 3000, and a fast internet connection. I don't notice any of the stutters some have mentioned? The FDE isn't as good as I expected, at least on the few I have tried.
    Kapitan

    helps reducing joystick sensitivity and increasing the zero zone
    If you dont do this it becomes
    too sensible and you think FDE is bad
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    plainsman

    By FDE incorrect, with the Cessna Longitude, I was climbing at 2600 feet/min, at 456 knots at 20,000 feet. The auto throttle didn't engage. That thrust is way way too high to climb that steeply that fast, particularly at that altitude.
    Kapitan

    funny i only flew the 152 cause i dont like glass cockpits.
    And couldnt make the plane pass 80 kts on slight climb of 500 ft pm
    Felt its underpowered or better say realisticaly powered
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    plainsman

    The light props I have tried seem to be better modeled.
