Thread: Whatever, MSFS2020 is fantastic

Whatever, MSFS2020 is fantastic
Dont let the ignorance on issues from people who dont know how to do things fool you. The sim is nearly perfect.
I also was struggling how to configure hat switch or other small doubts, but with a little patience all is being sorted
When you read the thread titles here and the amount of
"how do you do this"
"unable to install"
"something happened, where is xxx"
"missing this and that"
remember: its the user's impatience or something wrong he did
The game is fine, fast and smooth even in high end settings at 1920x1080
My system is below average
i5 3600hz 16ram gtx 1060 3gb and at high end i get 60fps
For higher resolutions obviously its best to have a better system
Kapitan
Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
Bookmarks