Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Autopilot

  1. Today, 09:05 AM #1
    kahngrotbo
    kahngrotbo is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Posts
    9

    Default Autopilot

    Anyone get the auto pilot in any planes to work? If I set altitude it doesn't work and when I enable auto pilot it just throws me into a left bank. I have checked everything but it doesnt seem to work at all for me.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:15 AM #2
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    281

    Default

    I got the Longitude to work. See the screenshot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:21 AM #3
    kahngrotbo
    kahngrotbo is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Posts
    9

    Default

    you forgot to post the screenshot
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Adding Autopilot to non-autopilot aircraft
    By Jib01 in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 06-20-2016, 09:44 AM
  2. Autopilot - how do I control bank angle in autopilot?
    By murfman89 in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 12-02-2010, 03:46 AM
  3. DreamFleet 727 not work autopilot 727 autopilot tutorial help
    By luisdeaf in forum DreamFleet 727 Support Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 07-02-2006, 03:04 PM
  4. Autopilot APR switch
    By etham in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 04-13-2002, 08:18 AM
  5. Autopilot Woes
    By Tyler Reilly in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-12-2001, 12:01 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules