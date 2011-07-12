Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Yoke configuration not working

  Today, 08:47 AM #1
    frangagn
    Yoke configuration not working

    I've been trying to use my old faithful CH-Product Yoke with FS2020, but I can't seem to configure it.

    There is no default configuration for this very popular yoke (not surprised, they want you to buy a new one!). But the config screen is unresponsive to the axies/buttons (when you press a button to assign it to the command). I assigned a Joystick L-Z-axis to the throttle, and within the sim nothing happens.

    Anybody with any luck with this? Or would someone be charitable enough to publish somewhere their default config that works?

    Thanks!
  Today, 09:25 AM #2
    Kapitan
    Kapitan

    neither mine
    had to configure all inputs manually

    hat switch as well

    remember Y is aileron and you must chose the Right panel, theres is an equal column to the Left for those who have double commands, if you are single pilot all your settings must go in the right column
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
  Today, 09:32 AM #3
    andrebr2
    andrebr2

    I can´t solve this until now.
