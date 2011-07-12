Thread: Yoke configuration not working

I've been trying to use my old faithful CH-Product Yoke with FS2020, but I can't seem to configure it.
There is no default configuration for this very popular yoke (not surprised, they want you to buy a new one!). But the config screen is unresponsive to the axies/buttons (when you press a button to assign it to the command). I assigned a Joystick L-Z-axis to the throttle, and within the sim nothing happens.
Anybody with any luck with this? Or would someone be charitable enough to publish somewhere their default config that works?
Thanks!
