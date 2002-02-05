Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Anybody with install issues do this!

    cessnaguy
    Default Anybody with install issues do this!

    Download from steam. I have had ZERO problems...been listening to the soothing music for the last 4 hours while I install. 10% to go!
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    Default

    I installed it today from MS Store - ZERO problems

    I did is as soon as I got home from work at 4am - it took about 1.5 hours and went smoothly. It automatically put the premium deluxe parts in too.
    I have also bought & installed the Leeds/Bradford addon - it’s pretty good!
    & of course I don’t have to have the Steam client running

    Regards
    Steve
    Last edited by g7rta; Today at 08:58 AM.
