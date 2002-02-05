Thread: Anybody with install issues do this!

Download from steam. I have had ZERO problems...been listening to the soothing music for the last 4 hours while I install. 10% to go!
I installed it today from MS Store - ZERO problems
I did is as soon as I got home from work at 4am - it took about 1.5 hours and went smoothly. It automatically put the premium deluxe parts in too.
I have also bought & installed the Leeds/Bradford addon - it’s pretty good!
& of course I don’t have to have the Steam client running
