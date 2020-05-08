Thread: Install issues (Bought Via MS Store)

I have been reading quite a few threads relating to download problems.
On the ORBX website (forum) I read the following -
It turns out, on my machine, I have to have the XBox Game Pass installed. So I went into the Microsoft store and installed the XBox beta. I have left that open in the background and made sure I was logged into the store. Then launched MSFS 2020, again, as Admin. Success, it took me through the screens for where to install etc and as I type it is now downloading.
I did not bother with an actual Game Pass subscription. I just installed the app.
I hope this helps.
As for me I will wait a while before I decide to pay and download.
Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
Bookmarks