Thread: Install issues (Bought Via MS Store)

  Today, 06:39 AM
    malct
    malct
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    62

    Install issues (Bought Via MS Store)

    I have tried all morning to get the Flight sim working, Following a number of youtube Videos making sure Windows is up to date and also that my PC is on the device list.

    I then get the option on where to download to, C or F drive and the download begins (C drive)

    It only downloads 960mb within 3 minutes and then it tells me that i can now play the game.

    I get press any button to start and than i get unable to play the game, Flight sim has stopped working, A problem caused the program to stop working correctly, Windows will close the program and will notify you IF a solution is available
  Today, 07:41 AM
    jparnold's Avatar
    jparnold
    jparnold is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Blue Mountains, Australia
    Posts
    391

    Default

    I have been reading quite a few threads relating to download problems.
    On the ORBX website (forum) I read the following -

    It turns out, on my machine, I have to have the XBox Game Pass installed. So I went into the Microsoft store and installed the XBox beta. I have left that open in the background and made sure I was logged into the store. Then launched MSFS 2020, again, as Admin. Success, it took me through the screens for where to install etc and as I type it is now downloading.
    I did not bother with an actual Game Pass subscription. I just installed the app.

    I hope this helps.

    As for me I will wait a while before I decide to pay and download.
    Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
    Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
    Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
    Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
  Today, 08:12 AM
    malct
    malct is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    62

    Default

    Thank you for your reply, I tried it and still wont work.
