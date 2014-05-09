Thread: Download

Slow here too... The first download got stuck so I quit the App and re-launched it at 7.20am, when the Content Manager kicked in and began downloading again. It's downloaded "38.77GiB" since then so I'm finding other things to do, such replacing a headlamp bulb on the car and taking the wife out to dinner for a change. So far this new flight sim is great for domestic harmony...
