Thread: Download

  Today, 06:02 AM
    dnpaul
    dnpaul
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Posts
    398

    Default Download

    So my download got started last night. My connection is only 6 MBPS (DSL). So after an hour or so, it was at 8.7 GB complete. I decided to pause the download, and reboot to see if the download resumes at that last point.

    Nope.

    It started all over.

    It seems like they could have allowed a partial download to survive a reboot.

    Ugh.
  Today, 07:05 AM
    gingertips
    gingertips is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    May 2020
    Posts
    8

    Default

    its soooo slow. I started this morning at 8am, only 27gb downloaded so far. on that basis thinking its going to be close to this evening before its downloaded. And I took the day off work! Bad planning!
  Today, 08:03 AM
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    1,937

    Default

    Slow here too... The first download got stuck so I quit the App and re-launched it at 7.20am, when the Content Manager kicked in and began downloading again. It's downloaded "38.77GiB" since then so I'm finding other things to do, such replacing a headlamp bulb on the car and taking the wife out to dinner for a change. So far this new flight sim is great for domestic harmony...
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
  Today, 08:06 AM
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,500
    Blog Entries
    1

    Default

    Mine completed in about 5 hours
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
  Today, 08:09 AM
    stretch's Avatar
    stretch
    stretch is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Virginia
    Posts
    197
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    I will have to wait for a disc version. 127 gigs, that is a bunch of bytes man!

    Cheers all,
    Aaron
    Skysong Soundworks
    Aaron
